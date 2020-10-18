Beats Of Fury – PLAZA PC GAME

Beats Of Fury – PLAZA
Beats of Fury — is a nice PC sport that has a number of sport modes in its arsenal, together with historical past. Thanks to this mode, yow will discover out fascinating occasions, that are enclosed in ten ranges, made by hand. Developers with the following updates plan to add a number of worlds, for a bigger territory. The sport additionally has a leaderboard, which in flip will stimulate the participant to enhance their earlier outcomes. Great audio visualization, allow you to really feel each beat, each beat of music. In flip, you possibly can summarize the preliminary outcomes and say that that is a musical sport that may current a number of hours of enjoyable and musical passage.
Game Details
- Title: Beats Of Fury
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: Bubble Head Games
- Publisher: Gamera Game
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/727450/Beats_Of_Fury/
- Release Name: Beats.of.Fury-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 680 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Beats Of Fury – PLAZA [ 680 MB ]
beats_of_fury-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...