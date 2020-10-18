Blind Spot v18.04.2020 – CODEX PC GAME

Blind Spot v18.04.2020 – CODEX
Blind Spot — that is a first-person shooter sport the place the participant can discover the rooms introduced to him in search of clues that can assist him remedy the storyline and discover out the entire fact. So, in keeping with the plot of the sport, you get up alone in the pantry of the home in which you beforehand lived together with your sister and father, however though this place is acquainted to you, it differs from what stays in the recollections. Not but realizing what occurred, the principle character receives a textual content message that makes all the pieces that occurs much more complicated, it’s essential to work out this complete story. Explore all rooms and premises, decide up objects in your arms, research them, discover out extra details about what occurred.
Game Details
- Title: Blind Spot
- Genre: Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Unlimited Fly Games
- Publisher: Unlimited Fly Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1112360/Blind_Spot/
- Release Name: Blind.Spot-CODEX
- Game Version: v18.04.2020
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 3.18 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Blind Spot v18.04.2020 – CODEX [ 3.18 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual