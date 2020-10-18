Car Dealer – PLAZA PC GAME

Car Dealer – PLAZA

Car Dealer — is a automotive vendor simulator. You have your personal salon in which you are attempting to promote a number of vehicles and earn a living on it. Find a number of options to enhance gross sales. You can rent a freelancer to create a web site for you that can improve gross sales. Also handle a good safety system. The metropolis in which you reside is extraordinarily unsafe and luxurious vehicles from the home windows of your cabin can simply be stolen. And of course, you’ll have to pay a lot of consideration to customization, that’s, the exterior setup of the gallery, the principle character’s housing, vehicles. At your disposal can be a enormous variety of inside objects, enhancements, that you may buy with the cash you earned.

Game Details Title: Car Dealer

Car Dealer Genre: Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation

Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation Developer: piratecat video games

piratecat video games Publisher: piratecat video games

piratecat video games Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1271080/Car_Dealer/

Release Name: Car.Dealer-PLAZA

Car.Dealer-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.30 GB

1.30 GB Available Languages: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish

Screenshots





Download Car Dealer – PLAZA [ 1.30 GB ] car_dealer-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now