Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge v2.7.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge v2.7.1 – PLAZA

Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge a novel mixture of two video games SUPERHOT and Cooking Simulator, in honor of the anniversary of the well-known first sport. Cooking Simulator is an wonderful and nearly one-of-a-kind actually lifelike chef simulator in which you’ll have to develop into the pinnacle of the restaurant’s kitchen and learn to cook dinner scrumptious dishes that might make the restaurant actually well-liked. So, go to the kitchen and begin performing. Imagine in your free time and cook dinner dishes that aren’t in the restaurant’s menu, experiment, create new masterpieces, please guests of the restaurant together with your masterpieces, cook dinner as you’ll in your individual restaurant. And bear in mind, you’re in cost right here and solely you may resolve what elements to use in the method of cooking, how a lot and what to add, and what spices ought to be in precedence in your kitchen.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and consists of all content material and DLC from our earlier releases and updates. The sport is up to date to v2.7.1 and has the brand new SUPERHOT Challenge sport mode.

Game Details Title: Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge

Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation

Casual, Indie, Simulation Developer: Big Cheese Studio

Big Cheese Studio Publisher: PlayWay S.A.

PlayWay S.A. Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/bundle/13579/SUPERHOT_Cooking_Simulator_Bundle/

Release Name: Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge – PLAZA

Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge – PLAZA Game Version: v2.7.1

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 4.05 GB

4.05 GB Available Languages: english, german, spanish – spain, simplified chinese language, polish, russian, french, italian, korean, turkish, portuguese – brazil

Screenshots





Download Cooking Simulator SUPERHOT Challenge v2.7.1 – PLAZA [ 4.05 GB ] cooking_simulator_superhot_challenge-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now