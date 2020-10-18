Defend the village from goblins – PLAZA PC GAME

Defend the village from goblins – PLAZA
Defend the village from goblins — is an rpg and journey sport developed by Goldkade for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport refers to the fashion of fantasy, motion, journey, role-playing, indie, informal, survival, first-person, single-player, fantasy and others. Complexity will naturally develop. If in the primary waves there are solely weak goblins, virtually unarmed, then later tons of of opponents will assault you, who will no longer be with you. Show your strategist, crafty, defend, hit forward and survive.
Game Details
- Title: Defend the village from goblins
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG
- Developer: Goldkade
- Publisher: Goldkade
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1270650/Defend_the_village_from_goblins/
- Release Name: Defend.The.Village.From.Goblins-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 2.28 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Defend the village from goblins – PLAZA [ 2.28 GB ]
defend_the_village_from_goblins-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...