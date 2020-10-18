DOUDY v1.0.0 (upd.28.04.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

DOUDY v1.0.0 (upd.28.04.2020) – PLAZA

DOUDY — is a logic and journey recreation developed by the Egea Game for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport belongs to the model of fantasy, motion, journey, indie, simulator, meat, violence, stroll simulator, horror, psychological horror, first-person and others. Otherwise, DOUDY is a recreation, considerably paying homage to a typical first-person quest. Learn about Doody’s story, discover the world round you, and take a look at to not lose your thoughts as you progress. Also, alongside the way in which you will discover varied ideas and notes.

Game Details Title: DOUDY

DOUDY Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation

Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation Developer: Egea Game

Egea Game Publisher: Egea clement

Egea clement Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1290160/DOUDY/

Release Name: DOUDY-PLAZA

DOUDY-PLAZA Game Version: v1.0.0 (upd.28.04.2020)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 2.27 GB

2.27 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download DOUDY v1.0.0 (upd.28.04.2020) – PLAZA [ 2.27 GB ] doudy-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now