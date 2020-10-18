Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA PC GAME

Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA
Familiar Travels — that is a distinctive computer journey sport that may let you know some fascinating tales. Imagine that you’re in a state of affairs the place there may be a lot of graduate college and magic that it is advisable to grasp. Gain new expertise and develop your energy. This model of the sport comprises a number of components. The sport is primarily based on a system of relationships between the heroes of the sport, you possibly can monitor modifications in their relationships, reply to dialogs, and the like. Only dialogs, that’s what you will get as quickly as you begin enjoying this sport.
NOTES. This launch is standalone and consists of Volumes 1 and 2.
Game Details
- Title: Familiar Travels
- Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Ben Taylor, Balin Tudor
- Publisher: Halftone Studios
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/1142250/
- Release Name: Familiar.Travels.Volume.Two-PLAZA
- Game Version: upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 7.1 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA [ 7.1 GB ]
familiar_travels_volume_two-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...