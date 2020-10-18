Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA PC GAME

Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA

Familiar Travels — that is a distinctive computer journey sport that may let you know some fascinating tales. Imagine that you’re in a state of affairs the place there may be a lot of graduate college and magic that it is advisable to grasp. Gain new expertise and develop your energy. This model of the sport comprises a number of components. The sport is primarily based on a system of relationships between the heroes of the sport, you possibly can monitor modifications in their relationships, reply to dialogs, and the like. Only dialogs, that’s what you will get as quickly as you begin enjoying this sport.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and consists of Volumes 1 and 2 .

Game Details Title: Familiar Travels

Familiar Travels Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie

Adventure, Casual, Indie Developer: Ben Taylor, Balin Tudor

Ben Taylor, Balin Tudor Publisher: Halftone Studios

Halftone Studios Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/1142250/

Release Name: Familiar.Travels.Volume.Two-PLAZA

Familiar.Travels.Volume.Two-PLAZA Game Version: upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 7.1 GB

7.1 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Familiar Travels upd.23.04.2020 (Volume Two) – PLAZA [ 7.1 GB ] familiar_travels_volume_two-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now