Halo Infinite campaign and multiplayer released separately? 343 Industries decides

In an interview with Kotaku, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, stated that Halo Infinite , the expected FPS expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, could be released in “pieces”, with the singleplayer campaign. and separate multiplayer, but that decision will be reserved for developers only.

Initially, Halo Infinite was supposed to be a launch title for Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. Unfortunately, due to some development problems (and, perhaps, also from the very lukewarm reaction of users), the developers of 343 Industries have decided to postpone the publication, skipping the day-one of Xbox Series X. To date, we do not know the new release date of the next Halo, but we can assume a release in the course of 2021.

The interviewer, Kotaku editor-in-chief Stephen Totilo asked Phil Spencer if, to avoid too long a delay, he would consider publishing Halo Infinite with a separate campaign and multiplayer.

Spencer’s response did not confirm or rule out the possibility, but he nonetheless pointed out that it is not a decision that belongs to him, but to the developers of 343 Industries and their boss, Bonnie Ross:

” We want to make sure people can have a true Halo experience. I think this option is feasible and it’s something worth discussing, but we want to make sure we make the right decision and do it the right way. “

The lack of Halo Infinite at the launch of the Xbox Series X will be felt, but it is clear that Microsoft does not want to wait too long before launching its most famous IP on the next generation. Will separate campaign and multiplayer release speed up delivery? Or is it better to wait longer for a 100% complete experience?