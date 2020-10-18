Invasion 2037 PC GAME

Invasion 2037

Invasion 2037 — attempt to survive in the wild post-apocalyptic world the place aliens management the world and unfold the virus that turns individuals into zombies. Find a remedy, handle and improve your shelter, and combat to survive. Action, a simulator from Team B. At the start of the XXI century, aliens flew to Earth with the only process of exterminating the human race. They sprayed a substance that turns individuals into zombies and examine the territory in order to destroy the survivors. We, in the position of a scientist, certainly one of the survivors, ought to discover a shelter bunker, combating off the crowds of the strolling useless alongside the way in which, and begin up tools that cleanses air and water. And for this you might want to take into consideration easy methods to get biofuels or liquefied gasoline.

Game Details

  • Title: Invasion 2037
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Early Access
  • Developer: Team B
  • Publisher: Little Beavers Games
  • Release 12 months: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1137490/Invasion_2037/
  • Release Name: Invasion.2037.Early.Access
  • Size: 10.8 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

Invasion 2037 Game Free Download Torrent

