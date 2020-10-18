Last Neighbor v3.0 (upd.21.04.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
11

Last Neighbor v3.0 (upd.21.04.2020) – PLAZA

Last Neighbor — is an journey sport in which there’s a lot of concern and enjoyable. This is a new model of the sport in which new performance has been leased and errors have been patched. According to the plot, you begin taking part in ha a novice thief who tracked down the homeowners of the home, noticed how they went someplace, and entered the premises. It turned out to be not so easy, as a result of the home turned out to be not fully empty, so all the identical somebody was there, and the sensation of revenue grew right into a feeling of concern. You perceive that concern will die and your primary process in the sport is to get out of the home as shortly as attainable.

Game Details

  • Title: Last Neighbor
  • Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
  • Developer: TrerPlay
  • Publisher: Leco Entertainment
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1184570/Last_Neighbor/
  • Release Name: Last.Neighbor.v3.0-PLAZA
  • Game Version: v3.0 (upd.21.04.2020)
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.16 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

Last Neighbor Game Free Download Torrent
Last Neighbor Game Free Download Torrent
Last Neighbor Game Free Download Torrent

Download Last Neighbor v3.0 (upd.21.04.2020) – PLAZA [ 1.16 GB ]

last_neighbor_v3_0-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here