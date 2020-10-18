Milkman Karlson v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020) PC GAME

Milkman Karlson v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020)

Milkman Karlson — a sport from Dani, which boasts an thrilling gameplay, high-quality graphics and handy controls. She belongs to the Action style, which is very aggressive. Go for milk with Milkman, struggle, survive, overcome obstacles and leap on the roofs of buildings, and most significantly, get to the treasured retailer. You will run across the metropolis, dodge vehicles, struggle alongside the best way with totally different enemies, shoot enemies and continually die. Moreover, probably the most humorous factor in this sport is how the principle character dies. He can shoot a shotgun and fly again right into a tree and die, could be below the wheels of a automotive, or even fall from the roof of a constructing.

Game Details Title: Milkman Karlson

Milkman Karlson Genre: Action, Adventure, Shooter

Action, Adventure, Shooter Developer: Dani

Dani Publisher: Dani

Dani Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://danidev.itch.io/milkmankarlson

Release Name: Milkman Karlson v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020)

Milkman Karlson v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020) Game Version: v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020)

Size: 295 MB

295 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Milkman Karlson v0.3 (upd.27.04.2020) – [ 295 MB ] milkman-karlson-v0_3.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now