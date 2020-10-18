My Name is Sarah v27.04.2020 (Update 1) – PLAZA PC GAME

My Name is Sarah v27.04.2020 (Update 1) – PLAZA

My Name is Sarah — a combination of journey motion and a survival simulator with a third-person view, a sport in which you must survive, craft, acquire sources, battle for all times, and extra. The occasions of the sport start to occur at the very second when a lady named Sarah wakes up in a unusual forest, which she had by no means been to earlier than. What occurred and the way did she find yourself right here? So what’s now? And most significantly, the place to go now? Here are the solutions to these questions that you will want to discover in the course of the passage of the sport. But that is later, and for starters, attempt to at least simply survive. And consider me, to survive in this place will probably be very troublesome.

Game Details Title: My Name is Sarah

My Name is Sarah Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation

Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation Developer: ONUR GENCAY GÖKÇE, HAZAR DEMİROK, FİGEN SU YILMAZ, İREM KAMURAY

ONUR GENCAY GÖKÇE, HAZAR DEMİROK, FİGEN SU YILMAZ, İREM KAMURAY Publisher: DMT PRODUCTİON

DMT PRODUCTİON Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1226960/My_Name_is_Sarah/

Release Name: My.Name.is.Sarah-PLAZA

My.Name.is.Sarah-PLAZA Game Version: v27.04.2020 (Update 1)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 7.63 GB

7.63 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download My Name is Sarah v27.04.2020 (Update 1) – PLAZA [ 7.63 GB ] my_name_is_sarah-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now