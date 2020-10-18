Nintendo Switch shreds everyone, the console has been at the top of the American sales charts for 22 consecutive months

Everyone knows that Nintendo can amaze and surprise, but after the great misstep of the Wii U, no one would have expected an explosion in popularity with the next console.

And instead, look a bit, in a very short time Nintendo Switch has become an incredibly popular console, so much so that it has already exceeded the sales of GameCube, SNES, Xbox One and is on track to become the best-selling Nintendo console in history, primacy currently occupied by Nintendo Wii.

In America, above all, the hybrid console is incredibly popular, so much so that, as reported by the analysis agency NPD, Switch was the best-selling hardware of the month … for 22 consecutive months. Since December 2018, the first position has remained occupied by the big N, while PS4 and Xbox One could only watch from afar.

This result is noteworthy, as it breaks the primacy of the Xbox 360, which remained first in the American charts for “only” 21 months, from August 2011 to April 2013.

We don’t know how long the Switch’s supremacy will last: starting next month, the market will see the arrival of the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles. Could these consoles break Nintendo’s reign, or will limited availability at launch put a stop to early sales?

If we listen to the rumors that have been circulating on the net for some time, Nintendo would be working on a mid-gen revision of Switch, more powerful and with 4K support, scheduled for the first months of 2021. If true, this would make the console even more competitive and relevant … at that point, who would be able to stand up to it?

Recall that Xbox Series X / S will arrive on the market on November 10th, while PS5 will arrive on November 19th.