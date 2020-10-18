“PlayStation 5 has the potential to sell over 700 million units” Japanese analysts give the numbers

PlayStation 5 has all it takes to be a successful console and fans do well to be optimistic. However, perhaps it is better to contain your optimism a little, before launching into too … unlikely predictions?

According to a Japanese analyst, Norio Imanaka, at the Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, PlayStation 5 will be able to sell between 200 and 300 million units in 5-6 years, but it will also have the potential to reach and exceed 700 million. of unity in the following years.

The same analyst, last month, claimed that PS5 would not exceed 200 million in its life cycle, but now, by virtue of recent news, he believes that the Sony console will be so successful as to annihilate any competition and put an end to the console war.

What is this very bold prediction based on (and already a victim of online beating)? The analyst claims that PS5 will be at the center of the eSports world, where it will be used as a replacement for PCs, which should favor its popularity and extension of its life cycle.

” Esports requires fast hardware capable of advanced video processing, not only for professional gamers but also for athletes and spectators. The high technical specifications and low cost of the PlayStation 5 are for today’s games. There is a possibility that it could be. become international standard hardware for eSports, instead of normal PCs. “.

So far, it all seems plausible, but how does our dear analyst explain the shot of the 700 million units? Simple, with math:

” If the number of transfers from PS4, which is backward compatible, is 120 million and if we add the population of over 100 million eSports users, plus 400 million viewers, PS5 will be 600 million in total. There may be room in the market for another 100 million. PlayStation 5 is entering a new dimension, different from Switch, Xbox or even PS4. PS5 will be a terminator in the gaming industry and will manage to end the very long console war. PS5 will be a new symbol for Sony. “.

-PS5 could dominate eSports scene

-Just like NBA fans look for Nike shoes, eSports fans will look for PS5

-Xbox games "inferior" to PS exclusives

-eSports market > NBA, other sports markets as esports has no physical capacity tied to stadiumhttps://t.co/RDwm55YWad — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) October 17, 2020

Currently, the best-selling Sony console in history is PlayStation 2, with over 155 million units sold to date. According to the analyst’s predictions, PlayStation 5 will be able to place 4 or 5 times that figure in the same amount of time.

We believe it unlikely, not so much because we don’t believe in the potential of the console, but because the number is really high. Is it possible that the new Sony console will become such a giant as to make a competition from Nintendo and Microsoft non-existent?

We will discover the fate of PlayStation 5 starting next November 19th. In the meantime, what do you think? Do you believe the Japanese analyst’s forecasts plausible, or do you have smaller figures in mind?