PlayStation 5 wears black? New images of a monochrome DualSense appear online

New images have recently appeared on the net showing the existence of a completely black PlayStation 5 DualSense controller . The peculiarity of these images is that they do not come from insiders, leaks or random people, but from the US Federal Communications Commission .

This is the second time the photos of a black DualSense have been shared by the FCC however, the first time the black DualSense in question had white keys. As you can see in these new images, the controller is now solid color.

The official DualSense features a white-black colorway and is the only one Sony has ever confirmed. However, considering that this new colorway is in the hands of a commission, the conclusion is that these black controllers exist and work.

What is it then? Most likely, the Black DualSense is part of the devkits reserved for developers, the same in functions as the retail ones, but different in color, as often happens. Or is it the prototype of a future color still to be finalized, who can say?

Despite Sony fans’ passion for the new console, many still have some hesitations about the design and colors of the new hardware and would much prefer to own something completely black, as has happened from PS2 onwards. On the other hand, black looks good on everything.

Perhaps PlayStation 5 will never boast a monochromatic color, however the simplicity with which the white shells can be removed and reinserted leaves ample room for maneuver to those planning a “customization” do it yourself.

What do you think? Is it better a completely black PS5, or does duotone win?

PlayStation 5 will be released for € 499 (or € 399 for the Digital Edition) on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world will have to wait until November 19.