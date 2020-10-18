Run Kitty Run – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
14

Run Kitty Run – PLAZA

Run Kitty Run — a moderately easy-to-understand survival recreation, the place in the principle film there are seals who ought to simply run utilizing all their velocity and attempt to keep away from obstacles. As is customary among the many individuals, there has at all times been enmity between canine and cats, and so. In this recreation, the canine ready troublesome exams for cats, dungeons with cliffs. At stake is the destiny of not solely cats, but additionally the human race. Only at present, you need to assist the cats remedy this centuries-old drawback of enmity, go by way of all essentially the most troublesome exams and show to the impolite canine that cats are a highly effective species of animals. In this journey, operating recreation, greater than twelve characters can be found that may be unlocked throughout the passage of the sport line.

Game Details

  • Title: Run Kitty Run
  • Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
  • Developer: Confused Pigeon Studios
  • Publisher: Confused Pigeon Studios
  • Release yr: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1112640/Run_Kitty_Run/
  • Release Name: Run.Kitty.Run-PLAZA
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.53 GB
  • Available Languages: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Latin America

Screenshots

Run Kitty Run Game Free Download Torrent
Run Kitty Run Game Free Download Torrent
Run Kitty Run Game Free Download Torrent

Download Run Kitty Run – PLAZA [ 1.53 GB ]

run_kitty_run-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here