Snake Core v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020) PC GAME

Snake Core — is an attention-grabbing pixel motion sport in which you’ll destroy alien monsters. The sport is executed with the mechanics of a traditional snake, which is the principle distinguishing function of the sport Snake Core. You management a detachment of troopers who transfer in the type of a snake. You can replenish your squad with new fighters, as effectively as varied weapons that can permit your troopers to destroy enemies extra successfully. In normal, Snake Core is a nice instance of how one can create one thing new and attention-grabbing from a traditional sport.

Snake Core v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020) Game Version: v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020)

Size: 67.0 MB

67.0 MB Available Languages: english

