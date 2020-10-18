Snake Core v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020) PC GAME

Snake Core v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020)
Snake Core — is an attention-grabbing pixel motion sport in which you’ll destroy alien monsters. The sport is executed with the mechanics of a traditional snake, which is the principle distinguishing function of the sport Snake Core. You management a detachment of troopers who transfer in the type of a snake. You can replenish your squad with new fighters, as effectively as varied weapons that can permit your troopers to destroy enemies extra successfully. In normal, Snake Core is a nice instance of how one can create one thing new and attention-grabbing from a traditional sport.
Game Details
- Title: Snake Core
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Orangepixel
- Publisher: Orangepixel
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1262770/Snake_Core/
- Release Name: Snake Core v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020)
- Game Version: v1.4.1 (upd.24.04.2020)
- Size: 67.0 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
