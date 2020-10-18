Tales of Escape v2.0 + All DLC – PLAZA PC GAME

Tales of Escape v2.0 + All DLC – PLAZA

Tales of Escape — an journey recreation for PC, this model is full and incorporates all of the launched additions and updates. This horror, stuffed with journey and puzzles, will enable the participant to immerse himself in the gloomy ambiance of plot occasions. Your principal job, as in video games of this style, is to get out of the situation in which you end up. Examine each nook of the room or avenue to discover a clue or key with which you could possibly open the locked door. The recreation has a number of episodes, every of which incorporates its personal distinctive location, in the primary half, the participant should get out of the butcher store, simply do not neglect concerning the time that ends.

Includes the next DLC:

Game Details Title: Tales of Escape

Tales of Escape Genre: Adventure, Casual, Free to Play, Indie

Adventure, Casual, Free to Play, Indie Developer: OnSkull Games

OnSkull Games Publisher: OnSkull Games

OnSkull Games Release yr: 2017

2017 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/587860/Tales_of_Escape/

Release Name: Tales.of.Escape-PLAZA

Tales.of.Escape-PLAZA Game Version: v2.0 + All DLC

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 3.50 GB

3.50 GB Available Languages: English, Greek, Polish, Russian, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese

Screenshots





Download Tales of Escape v2.0 + All DLC – PLAZA [ 3.50 GB ] tales_of_escape-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now