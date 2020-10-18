Tank Mechanic Simulator v1.1.0 – CODEX PC GAME

Tank Mechanic Simulator v1.1.0 – CODEX

Tank Mechanic Simulator — tank mechanic simulator devoted to armored autos of the Second World War. As the proprietor of the historic museum of navy gear it’s important to discover deserted tanks of the final century, restore them and fully restore. Collect details about deserted tanks, put together an expedition and hit the street to replenish the gathering of their displays. In the sport Tank Mechanic Simulator it’s important to use your search vehicles to discover tanks, or interview native residents to assist decide the precise location of previous navy autos. As quickly as you identify the precise place of the tank, it is essential to set up excavations with particular gear in order to get the tank that was buried underground.

Game Details Title: Tank Mechanic Simulator

Tank Mechanic Simulator Genre: Simulation

Simulation Developer: DeGenerals

DeGenerals Publisher: PlayWay SA

PlayWay SA Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/407130/Tank_Mechanic_Simulator/

Release Name: Tank.Mechanic.Simulator-CODEX

Tank.Mechanic.Simulator-CODEX Game Version: v1.1.0

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 5.5 GB

5.5 GB Available Languages: english, polish, french, german, spanish – latin america, russian, italian, spanish – spain, simplified chinese language, korean, turkish

Screenshots





Download Tank Mechanic Simulator v1.1.0 – CODEX [ 5.5 GB ] tank_mechanic_simulator-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now