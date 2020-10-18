The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA PC GAME

The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA

The Last Patient — that is one other horror recreation that comprises a number of genres, together with an motion part. This enjoyable recreation is a full recreation and add-ons which were launched to this day. The international replace of the sport has introduced many enhancements and modifications. It may be famous that the situation of the hospital has undergone many modifications and was fully reconstructed. The scale has suffered a little, however the visible part has reached a new degree. Do not miss the second that new rooms and visible components of decor have been added. Also, the enemies suffered modifications, their location was adjusted, and the mechanism of their actions was considerably improved. Also, synthetic intelligence has modified considerably in the NPS, they’ve develop into a lot smarter.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

Game Details Title: The Last Patient

The Last Patient Genre: Action, Indie

Action, Indie Developer: Alex Danilow

Alex Danilow Publisher: Alex Danilow

Alex Danilow Release yr: 2016

2016 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/594160/The_Last_Patient/

Release Name: The.Last.Patient.The.Beginning.of.Infection-PLAZA

The.Last.Patient.The.Beginning.of.Infection-PLAZA Game Version: upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.30 GB

1.30 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA [ 1.30 GB ] the_last_patient_the_beginning_of_infection-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now