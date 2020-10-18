The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
21

The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA

The Last Patient — that is one other horror recreation that comprises a number of genres, together with an motion part. This enjoyable recreation is a full recreation and add-ons which were launched to this day. The international replace of the sport has introduced many enhancements and modifications. It may be famous that the situation of the hospital has undergone many modifications and was fully reconstructed. The scale has suffered a little, however the visible part has reached a new degree. Do not miss the second that new rooms and visible components of decor have been added. Also, the enemies suffered modifications, their location was adjusted, and the mechanism of their actions was considerably improved. Also, synthetic intelligence has modified considerably in the NPS, they’ve develop into a lot smarter.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

Game Details

  • Title: The Last Patient
  • Genre: Action, Indie
  • Developer: Alex Danilow
  • Publisher: Alex Danilow
  • Release yr: 2016
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/594160/The_Last_Patient/
  • Release Name: The.Last.Patient.The.Beginning.of.Infection-PLAZA
  • Game Version: upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection)
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.30 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

The Last Patient Game Free Download Torrent
The Last Patient Game Free Download Torrent
The Last Patient Game Free Download Torrent

Download The Last Patient upd.28.04.2020 (The Beginning of Infection) – PLAZA [ 1.30 GB ]

the_last_patient_the_beginning_of_infection-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here