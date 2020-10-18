Touhou Mechanical Scrollery v20200501 – PLAZA PC GAME

Touhou Mechanical Scrollery v20200501 – PLAZA

Touhou Mechanical Scrollery — is an motion recreation developed for the PC platform. The model of the sport, motion, indie, candy, feminine protagonist, searching, beliefs. Touhou Mechanical Scrollery A 3D recreation primarily based on the Touhou sequence. Fly freely by way of the air and combat face to face with large opponents utilizing hand-to-hand fight and three-dimensional bullet patterns. The story unfolds after the occasions of Forbidden Scrollery and Legacy of Lunatic Kingdom, however you do not must get acquainted with any of these tales to get pleasure from this recreation, so obtain by way of the torrent with out hesitation.

Game Details Title: Touhou Mechanical Scrollery

Touhou Mechanical Scrollery Genre: Action, Indie

Action, Indie Developer: Phoenixx

Phoenixx Publisher: Phoenixx

Phoenixx Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1222050/Touhou_Mechanical_Scrollery/

Release Name: Touhou.Mechanical.Scrollery-PLAZA

Touhou.Mechanical.Scrollery-PLAZA Game Version: v20200501

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 3.80 GB

3.80 GB Available Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Screenshots





Download Touhou Mechanical Scrollery v20200501 – PLAZA [ 3.80 GB ] touhou_mechanical_scrollery-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now