Xbox Series X, the launch line-up for the next-gen Microsoft in three images

Through their social channels, the Xbox team has shared a series of new images, in which the launch titles are listed, including cross-Jan backward compatible, that will accompany the release of Xbox Series X and Xbox S Series.

The aforementioned collages, visible below, include the logo and key art of the game’s protagonist, proposed in alphabetical order: to open the list is the now well-known Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a new exponent of the long-running Ubisoft series expected both on current and next-gen.

Other well-known titles follow, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Ori and the Will of The Wisps, and Fortnite, which will enjoy special updates to become even more beautiful on new hardware.

Microsoft also reminds us that over 20 titles at launch will benefit from Smart Delivery: you just need to own a certain game and you will automatically have the best version, at no additional cost.

Xbox’s next-gen line-up is certainly solid, but it’s impossible not to miss Halo Infinite, sadly postponed until next year. We hope we don’t have to wait too long to see this historic Microsoft IP in the new generation.

In the meantime, what do you think of this line-up? Have you already found something that inspires you?