Zelle – PLAZA PC GAME

Zelle – PLAZA
Zelle — is an journey recreation developed by Fuming for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport belongs to the fashion of fantasy, journey, role-playing recreation, indie, fantasy, second, anime, horror, sweetheart. Plus, you might be ready for a assembly with such characters of the sport, from which generally goosebumps run on the pores and skin, and generally, on the opposite, the center fills with blood and warms. right here you’ve gotten a boy who likes to dance, and a horrible Reaper that’s able to level the precise manner, and demons, and never solely. Embark on a journey with Emerad and discover out what awaits him at the very finish.
Game Details
- Title: Zelle
- Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG
- Developer: Fuming
- Publisher: Fuming
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/725330/Zelle/
- Release Name: Zelle-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 555.0 MB
- Available Languages: Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Turkish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, English
Screenshots
Download Zelle – PLAZA [ 555.0 MB ]
zelle-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...