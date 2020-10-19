Amnesia: Rebirth is almost here! Kick the wait with Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for free

Epic Games Store periodically offers free titles to all subscribers: you just need to have an Epic Games account and every week you can make your own one or more free games.

Many times, they are titles chosen randomly by the Epic team, other times, however, there is a meaning behind the game offered. In this case, the reason is there and it is quite obvious.

Starting today, until next October 22nd, you will have the opportunity to redeem two games for free, Kingdom: New Lands and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Why is the second installment of the successful independent horror series present? Because the third chapter, Amnesia: Rebirth, will be released on PC next October 20 and Epic has seen fit to celebrate the event by making the last title of the series temporarily free.

Let’s not forget that Halloween will be celebrated at the end of the month, so it’s good to be in a horror atmosphere.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs differs a lot from the themes of the first Amnesia, adopting a more philosophical and moral style, compared to the pure and simple arcane terror of its predecessor. Amnesia: Rebirth was developed by the makers of the first chapter and should inherit its style and atmosphere, so we can’t wait to try it out. Meanwhile, wasting the wait with A Machine for Pics, especially when offered for free, won’t be a bad idea.