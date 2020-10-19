BH Trials – DARKSiDERS PC GAME

BH Trials – DARKSiDERS
BH Trials — a fascinating three-dimensional simulator constructed on physics. Today your principal aim is to take management of a large floppy excavator in which you must go by tons of of tough obstacles. Learn to drive a huge earth shifting machine, bypass varied obstacles, get pleasure from glorious three-dimensional graphics and actually overwhelming replay worth, however most significantly, do not neglect about the principle nuance to transfer an excavator you may solely with the assistance of a built-in mechanical arm with a bucket.
Game Details
- Title: BH Trials
- Genre: Indie
- Developer: Pico Sacro Games
- Publisher: Pico Sacro Games
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1067080/BH_Trials/
- Release Name: BH.Trials-DARKSiDERS
- Game Releaser: DARKSiDERS
- Size: 732 MB
- Available Languages: English, Spanish – Spain, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, Korean, Japanese
Screenshots
Download BH Trials – DARKSiDERS [ 732 MB ]
bh_trials-darksiders.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...