Bottomless upd.11.04.2020 PC GAME

Bottomless — is a lovely pixel platformer the place you employ your climbing abilities to make quick forays right into a bottomless gap to seek for elements of an historic automobile. You begin the sport at the bottom camp in Antarctica, subsequent to a mysterious historic machine and a bottomless pit. The lacking elements for the automobile are in totally different locations in the pit, however you’ll be able to solely carry one half at a time, and you’ll solely spend a quick time there due to lethal spores. You should use your mountaineering abilities to make quite a few journeys down into the pit to discover the lacking elements and begin the machine. This is a enjoyable little sport with lovely landscapes, pixel graphics and nice character animation. Your climbing abilities are fairly intuitive — particularly the power to shoot and climb ropes, and torches are available useful once you go down even deeper. Find out if yow will discover all of the elements and begin the mysterious automobile.
Game Details
- Title: Bottomless
- Genre: Adventure, Platform
- Developer: Picster
- Publisher: Picster
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://picster.itch.io/bottomless
- Size: 67.7 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
