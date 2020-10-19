Fighters Glory – PLAZA PC GAME

Fighters Glory – PLAZA

Fighters Glory — is an journey recreation in which you’ll take part in one-on-one battles. Before you, a fantastic implementation of the preventing recreation, the place selecting a character, you go to the sector, the place there may be a confrontation amongst ten warriors for honor and glory. You will obtain solely glory, it is essentially the most helpful for a warrior. Learn the assaults of completely different warriors from completely different durations of historical past, struggle them in spectacular battles, use shields or hilt spears whereas blocking the enemy’s assaults, assault the enemy with the tip of a sword or unbalance it with a kick, and do no matter is needed in order to defeat. At the second, solely 10 warriors can be found in Fighters Glory, however after a while, the builders promise to add new ones.

Game Details Title: Fighters Glory

Fighters Glory Genre: Action

Action Developer: Corbally Games

Corbally Games Publisher: Corbally Games

Corbally Games Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1234280/Fighters_Glory/

Release Name: Fighters.Glory-PLAZA

Fighters.Glory-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 3.84 GB

3.84 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Fighters Glory – PLAZA [ 3.84 GB ] fighters_glory-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now