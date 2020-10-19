League of Legends Wild Rift will arrive in Europe later this year

Riot Games recently shared great news for those eagerly awaiting new information on League of Legends: Wild Rift.

According to the developers, the title will be officially released in eight different regions, starting from the first week of December. All players in those areas will be able to download League of Legends: Wild Rift from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

If you’re wondering, yes, we Europeans are among those regions too: the eight regions listed by Riot are Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam.

At the moment, we do not know the exact release date, but it will certainly be published in the next few days. Our fellow Americans, unfortunately, will have to wait until the spring of 2021 to be able to try the Riot Games title. The rest of the world, on the other hand, will wait until mid-2021.

On October 27th, the developers will release an update for the open beta and will allow users who have pre-registered on Android to access the trial of the game. Unfortunately, this invitation is only for Asian players from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

League of Legends Wild Rift is a version of League of Legends designed specifically for consoles and mobile devices, with faster and more instant games, accessible to players of any level. Just wait a few more weeks to try it out and decide which version suits your play style the most.