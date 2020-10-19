Most affordable SSDs for everyone! Analysts expect a sharp drop in prices in the coming months

According to the analysis agency TrendForce, it appears that the PC memory market (including DRAM and NAND flash) is still in a state of over-supply and will continue to be so for several months. With these conditions, analysts believe that the cost of SSD memory could drop significantly by the end of the year.

Specifically, a 10% drop in the price of NAND flash memories is expected by the end of the year and then decrease by a further 15% in the first quarter of 2021. All this would be due to the high amount of inventory and stock. well above the actual demand. Same situation for SSD memories.

Very soon, even high-capacity NVMe SSDs will be able to end up on the market at prices significantly lower than the current ones, which would be great news for gamers. In this period, in fact, many PC games have abandoned HDDs as recommended memory for installation, in favor of much faster and more performing SSDs. Among these, we can mention the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , but also World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Marvel’s Avengers.

There is no reason to prefer an HDD to SSD storage, but the high price of these memories is still a hard deterrent. Fortunately, nowadays it is possible to find 1 terabyte SSDs in circulation which, in the period of sales, can be around 100 euros, so we are not really in bad shape. If, as analysts say, these prices decline over the next few months, then we will have no more excuses.

What do you think about it? Do you already have SSD memory on your computer? Will you buy one at Christmas or under Black Friday?