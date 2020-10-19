NBA 2K21 has in-game commercials that are impossible to skip despite being a full-price game

NBA 2K21 has added a new feature: video ads that cannot be skipped. Stevivor reported that the game now features advertisements that will play between games and that you cannot skip. These announcements are for Oculus Quest 2 and have been spotted on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.

This is a tactic we’re used to seeing in free-to-play titles, but NBA 2K21 is a full-price title, and depending on which version you purchase, it can cost as little as $ 100.

Here is a video recorded by Stevivor of one of the commercials played in the MyTeam mode, which has now entered season 2.

2K significantly added these ads after the game’s reviews were released, which had a lower rating than previous games in the series.

2K’s NBA series has already received criticism for its focus on monetization and microtransactions beyond the initial cost of the game – these ads are likely to make matters worse for the series’ reputation.

It remains to be seen whether 2K will keep these advertisements in-game for the long term or if it will remove them later.

NBA 2K21 will arrive on Xbox Series X / S and PS5 at the launch of consoles with numerous graphical improvements.

What do you think?