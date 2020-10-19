Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe – PLAZA PC GAME

Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe – PLAZA
Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe — is a comedy-noir journey sport, in which the participant assumes the position of a resourceful detective who, along with certainly one of his three companions, should clear up one complicated case. Gamers will play the position of detective Nick Bounty. The sport is impressed by noir-style movies, so the protagonist has to discover gloomy streets and query suspicious characters in order to discover the killer. Assistance in fixing the crime shall be certainly one of three potential companions. Former Telltale Games screenwriter and designer Mark Darin went on Kickstarter together with his debut journey sport Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe. According to Mark, after the precise closure of Telltale, he couldn’t surrender his beloved. The sport will inform a few detective story, which along with a companion should unravel one very troublesome factor.
Game Details
- Title: Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe
- Genre: Adventure, Casual
- Developer: Pinhead Games
- Publisher: Pinhead Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/958880/Nick_Bounty_and_the_Dame_with_the_Blue_Chewed_Shoe/
- Release Name: Nick.Bounty.The.Dame.with.the.Blue.Chewed.Shoe-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 2.31 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe – PLAZA [ 2.31 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual