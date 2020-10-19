PS5 will optimize its cooling system with future updates

After the PS4 and its incredibly loud fan, the hope was that Sony would invest in a better and more efficient cooling solution with the PS5. Based on recent reports and impressions, it appears that this is exactly what the company is aiming for – various previews speak of a very efficient, quiet, and expensive cooling solution.

And it looks like Sony plans to continue tweaking the console on this front even after launch. In an interview with 4Gamer (via ResetEra ), engineer Yasuhiro Otori said that Sony will continue to collect PS5 fan performance data and will make changes based on that data in the future through firmware updates.

” Various games will be launched in the future and data will be collected on the behavior of the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) in each game, ” he said. ” We have a plan to optimize fan control based on this data .”

Recently, it was revealed that the console’s large cooling fan is one of the main reasons behind its huge size.

