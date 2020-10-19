Songs of Syx v0.51.39 PC GAME

Songs of Syx v0.51.39

Songs of Syx is a city-planning simulator in the fantasy world of Scandinavian mythology. First of all, the sport will amaze with its scale, earlier than you is a territory overlaying 260,000 sq. kilometers and 1000’s of doable residents of your metropolis. Create an military, comply with political intrigues — attempt to keep energy and reach conquering territory. In addition to the sandbox mode, the sport has a storyline. The authors do not conceal the truth that they’ve swung at one thing grandiose, which is why they’ll work on the sport for years.

Game Details

  • Title: Songs of Syx
  • Genre: Simulation, Strategy
  • Developer: Jake the Dev
  • Publisher: Jake the Dev
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Release Name: Songs of Syx v0.51.39 – newest model
  • Game Version: v0.51.39
  • Size: 47.3 MB
  • Available Languages: english

