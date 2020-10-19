SUPERHOT VR upd.01.04.2020 – VREX PC GAME

SUPERHOT VR upd.01.04.2020 – VREX

SUPERHOT VR is a model of the pc sport of the identical identify, however for digital actuality glasses. You will end up in the place of an nameless fighter who will transfer from room to room, decelerate time, consider the scenario, after which kill everybody who’s there. And you’ll actually admire the interactivity of the world. You can use every thing that you just see round you. Throw a chair at the enemy, catch his hand and take away the knife to kill the attacker from the again of the enemy, choose up the pistol that fell on the ground and simply hit the enemy in the face with it, you may all with out exception. Do not neglect that you would be able to win right here provided that all actions are deliberate.

NOTE. You want a VR headset in order to play this sport. This launch was efficiently examined with an Oculus Rift VR.

Game Details Title: SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT VR Genre: Action, Indie

Action, Indie Developer: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Publisher: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/617830/SUPERHOT_VR/

Release Name: SUPERHOT.VR-VREX

SUPERHOT.VR-VREX Game Version: upd.01.04.2020

Game Releaser: VREX

VREX Size: 973.0 MB

973.0 MB Available Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Korean

Screenshots





Download SUPERHOT VR upd.01.04.2020 – VREX [ 973.0 MB ] superhot_vr-vrex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now