The Witcher 3, Horizon Zero Dawn and other games in 8K and 30FPS on PC thanks to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

YouTube user Bang4BuckPC Gamer shared videos showing some modern-day PC games running in 8K on the Nvidia GeForce RTX3090.

The player tested Crysis 3, The Witcher 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Final Fantasy XV all at 30fps in 8K.

For Horizon Zero Dawn, the YouTuber used a mix of High and Ultra settings above those of the PS4 Pro. On PC, the Nvidia RTX3090 can push to 30fps, with some dips as low as 27fps. However, the fact that a very demanding modern PC game can already run in 8K is rather surprising.

For Final Fantasy XV, Bang4BuckPC Gamer used DLSS and disabled Nvidia VXAO. All other options remained enabled. At these settings, the game runs at 35-40 fps on Nvidia GeForce RTX3090 in native 8K.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX3090 is also capable of running The Witcher 3 at Ultra settings in 8K with more than 35fps. Most of the time, the framerate was around 40fps, which is pretty amazing.

Finally, Crysis 3 was tested with more than 40 fps in 8K at High settings. Obviously, the game’s Very High settings are heavier.

So yes, for those looking for 30fps games, an Nvidia GeForce RTX3090 can actually deliver an 8K experience (as long as you turn down some settings). What do you think?