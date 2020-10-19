Timberborn v4596 (upd.04.04.2020) PC GAME

Timberborn v4596 (upd.04.04.2020)

Timberborn — is a beaver simulator. Here is a city-planning simulator in which you’ll develop a beaver settlement. In this unusual world, individuals have lengthy been gone, and the vacant area of interest was occupied by beavers. Intelligent beavers will attempt to construct a settlement, and you’ll assist them in this, fully from a tree. This is a city-planning simulator in which good beavers will construct a new world. Yes, completely proper! Beavers! Because of their stupidity, individuals fully destroyed their look, thereby releasing up a area of interest into which beavers had been constructed. You will construct a beaver settlement, the peculiarity of this settlement is that every thing will encompass a tree. Now it’s exhausting to deliver one thing to the gaming business, which is why builders are releasing slightly unusual.

Game Details Title: Timberborn

Timberborn Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Indie, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Mechanistry sp. z o.o.

Mechanistry sp. z o.o. Publisher: Mechanistry sp. z o.o.

Mechanistry sp. z o.o. Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1062090/Timberborn/

Release Name: Timberborn v4596 (upd.04.04.2020)

Timberborn v4596 (upd.04.04.2020) Game Version: v4596 (upd.04.04.2020)

Size: 384 MB

384 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Timberborn v4596 (upd.04.04.2020) – [ 384 MB ] timberborn-v4596.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now