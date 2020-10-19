Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox Series X and PS5 will run in 4K and 30FPS with active ray tracing

Ubisoft revealed more information on the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 versions of Watch Dogs Legion in an AMA on Reddit.

Ubisoft live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan answered questions from players on the forum and revealed how the title will run on next-generation hardware.

Thillainathan has confirmed that the game will run in 4K, 30fps on Xbox Series X and PS5, and will also have options that players will be able to enable to support ray tracing. So it’s not just PC gamers who will benefit from Ubisoft’s new game graphics.

Ubisoft staff hasn’t confirmed whether or not the title will allow players to choose different graphics options – it’s not yet known whether we’ll be able to disable ray-tracing to allow the game to run in 60fps, for example.

If you play on Xbox, the title will also support cross-progression via Smart Delivery, which means you can start the game on Xbox One and pick up where you left off on Xbox Series X.

Also available free update from PS4 to PS5.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC on Epic Games, and Uplay. It will also be available at launch for next-generation consoles, on Xbox Series X / S on November 10 and on PS5 on November 19 (worldwide).