Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch would already have a release date

In June, EA and Respawn announced a Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends. Since then, no new information has been revealed by either the publisher or the developer. However, it appears that the Switch version of the game has been evaluated by the ESRB, which means the launch should be imminent.

Respawn had previously indicated a fall launch window for the Switch version of the game, but the developer has remained silent ever since. Earlier this month, Apex Legends director Chad Grenier confirmed that the hybrid version was still in development, but did not provide information on a potential release date.

Like current versions of Apex Legends, the Nintendo Switch version received a “T” rating due to its depiction of blood and violence. The ESRB’s evaluation gives no indication as to when the Switch version will arrive, but it seems quite likely that fans will see the title around November 10 . This is the start date for Apex Legends season 7, which would be a clever way to introduce the game to Nintendo fans. Until Respawn and EA make an official announcement, the news must be classified as a rumor.

It will be interesting to see how Apex Legends behaves on the Nintendo console. EA and Nintendo have never had a close relationship, but Switch sales have been incredibly strong since the system’s launch in 2017. This has led many publishers to reevaluate their support for Nintendo, especially since the console’s portability has been a great attraction for players. Should Apex Legends find a significant audience on Switch, this could lead to even more support from EA.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

How about?