Battlefield 5 for Xbox Series X will run in native 4K and 60FPS

While DICE may not be releasing new content for Battlefield 5, gamers of the studio’s latest shooter can expect the title on the next generation of consoles.

And Battlefield 5 will arrive on Xbox Series X (and PS5) with major technical improvements thanks to the increased power of the hardware. We now know that Battlefield 5 will run at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on Series X at least.

This was said by the YouTuber jack flag, who has an Xbox Series X console provided for previews. The user also talked about how the game does not experience drops in fps on the Xbox Series X, unlike the Xbox One version which finds it difficult when the on-screen action gets too hectic.

It’s comforting to know these technical details about the next-gen game. Hopefully, this means that the next Battlefield game will be able to do the same (or do more).

No new Battlefield has been announced at this time.

