BATTLETECH Heavy Metal v1.9.1 – CODEX PC GAME

BATTLETECH Heavy Metal v1.9.1 – CODEX

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes have shared the discharge trailer for the Heavy Metal add-on for his or her tactical BATTLETECH technique. You should purchase and take a look at the brand new product proper now on the PC. In complete, the DLC launched eight mechs in BattleTech — seven traditional from the legendary previous of the gaming universe and one utterly new. It additionally added eight new weapons designed to broaden the tactical parts of the gameplay — with the Mech Mortar gun, for instance, you’ll be able to destroy a number of enemies at the identical time. In addition, the sport has one other Flashpoint storyline marketing campaign. Within its framework, players will meet the Trophy Hunter and the Black Widow of the Wolf Dragoons, as effectively as attempt to seize the mysterious cargo from the depths of house.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and consists of all content material and DLC from earlier.

Game Details Title: BATTLETECH Heavy Metal

BATTLETECH Heavy Metal Genre: Action, Adventure, Strategy

Action, Adventure, Strategy Developer: Harebrained Schemes

Harebrained Schemes Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1151170/BATTLETECH_Heavy_Metal/

Release Name: BATTLETECH Heavy Metal – CODEX

BATTLETECH Heavy Metal – CODEX Game Version: v1.9.1

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 16.9 GB

16.9 GB Available Languages: english, french, italian, russian

Screenshots





Download BATTLETECH Heavy Metal v1.9.1 – CODEX [ 16.9 GB ] battletech_heavy_metal-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now