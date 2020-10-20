Blood Relation Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Blood Relation Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020) – CODEX

Blood Relation — new journey recreation with components of horror and survival, the place you’ve excessive hopes for saving your sister who’s in the hospital. A recreation for PC, with a first-person view, the place you’ll discover the territory indoors, whereas discovering notes, clues and elements of a wood doll. Performing these duties, you should have a restricted quantity of time, hurry up, as a result of you’ll want to discover and substitute the battery in the comatose chamber of the sister. Find clues and clues in the top to discover out a horrible secret, what actually occurred to your sister. Each of the keys discovered can open one in all the locked doorways to the rooms. Where there will likely be further clues.

Game Details Title: Blood Relation Part1.

Blood Relation Part1. Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: NolE

NolE Publisher: NolE

NolE Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1237840/Blood_Relation_Part1/

Release Name: Blood.Relation.Part.1-CODEX

Blood.Relation.Part.1-CODEX Game Version: Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020)

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 3.70 GB

3.70 GB Available Languages: english, japanese, simplified chinese language, korean

Screenshots





Download Blood Relation Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020) – CODEX [ 3.70 GB ] blood_relation_part_1-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now