Blood Relation Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Blood Relation Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020) – CODEX
Blood Relation — new journey recreation with components of horror and survival, the place you’ve excessive hopes for saving your sister who’s in the hospital. A recreation for PC, with a first-person view, the place you’ll discover the territory indoors, whereas discovering notes, clues and elements of a wood doll. Performing these duties, you should have a restricted quantity of time, hurry up, as a result of you’ll want to discover and substitute the battery in the comatose chamber of the sister. Find clues and clues in the top to discover out a horrible secret, what actually occurred to your sister. Each of the keys discovered can open one in all the locked doorways to the rooms. Where there will likely be further clues.
Game Details
- Title: Blood Relation Part1.
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: NolE
- Publisher: NolE
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1237840/Blood_Relation_Part1/
- Release Name: Blood.Relation.Part.1-CODEX
- Game Version: Part 1 (upd.03.03.2020)
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 3.70 GB
- Available Languages: english, japanese, simplified chinese language, korean
Screenshots
