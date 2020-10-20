Bright Bird v20200320 – PLAZA PC GAME

Bright Bird v20200320 – PLAZA

Bright Bird — new journey sport that won’t go away puzzle lovers alone till they full it utterly. Immerse your self in the gameplay as a lot as doable, the place varied tales, many puzzles and fixed exploration of the territory are ready for you. At the very starting of his journey, the participant has a distinctive alternative to select considered one of two characters, it will likely be the lady Yao or the hero Xuan, the selection is solely yours. Also, you may full the sport for one hero, and later for one more. The sport implements oriental tradition in such a approach that it is fed by relic parts. The builders have labored exhausting to add the impact of depth and quantity to the graphics of the sport. A massive variety of well-designed puzzles have been ready for you.

Game Details Title: Bright Bird

Bright Bird Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG

Adventure, Indie, RPG Developer: Beijing Xingpan Technology

Beijing Xingpan Technology Publisher: bilibili

bilibili Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1007810/_Bright_Bird/

Release Name: Bright Bird-PLAZA

Bright Bird-PLAZA Game Version: v20200320

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.54 GB

1.54 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Bright Bird v20200320 – PLAZA [ 1.54 GB ] bright-bird-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now