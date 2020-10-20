Cat and Ghostly Road – PLAZA PC GAME

Cat and Ghostly Road – PLAZA

Cat and Ghostly Road is an journey and logic recreation developed by BOV for the PC platform. The model of the sport, sadly, is not outlined, journey, indie, violence, early entry, level amp click on, merchandise search, deep plot, environment, thriller, 2nd and others. According to the plot of the sport, as soon as the artist saved the cat, and the cat started to stay at his home, in a small hut in the mountains. But quickly the misfortune occurred to a man a demon stole his soul. You play as a cat. You have to assist a individual and save him from dying. To do this, it’s a must to go on a harmful journey, a world of ghosts and demons.

Game Details Title: Cat and Ghostly Road

Cat and Ghostly Road Genre: Adventure, Indie

Adventure, Indie Developer: BOV

BOV Publisher: BOV

BOV Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/994340/Cat_and_Ghostly_Road/

Release Name: Cat.and.Ghostly.Road-PLAZA

Cat.and.Ghostly.Road-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 650 MB

650 MB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Cat and Ghostly Road – PLAZA [ 650 MB ] cat_and_ghostly_road-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now