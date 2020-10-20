Cyberpunk 2077 could come out on two blu-ray discs

Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and, while CD Projekt RED continues to share a lot of information through the Night City Wire events, a detail now emerges regarding the physical version of the game.

According to what appeared on the Polish cover of the Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated RPG will arrive in the physical version in two blu-ray discs.

Almost darkly, there will be no need to change discs during the game, as the two blu-rays will be required for the installation of the data. The game itself should be playable with only one disc in the console.

The arrival of two discs means that you will be forced to download the huge amount of data required which will update Cyberpunk 2077 to the latest version.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19, 2020, for Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. At a later time, a free update to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the new generation hardware, will be available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.

