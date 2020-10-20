Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on GeForce Now at launch

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially entered the gold phase and will hit store shelves just in time for the launch of next-generation consoles (although technically there won’t be a native version for next-gen until 2021).

Of course, PC gamers are also rubbing their hands together, as the title is highly anticipated on the latter platform as well. Plus, for those who love streaming, you’ll have another option as well.

Nvidia has released a new trailer for its GeForce Now service, in which it has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be among the games at launch.

If you’re not familiar with the service, it is a streaming platform that allows you to play games on a variety of devices. It’s similar to Google Stadia, but it doesn’t require you to purchase the title. However, a monthly fee is required.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. How about?