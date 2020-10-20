Cyberpunk 2077 will not be like GTA: to steal cars and vehicles you will need to develop some skills of V.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers confirm that we will not be able to steal cars or other vehicles except through a precise V upgrade in certain areas.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be the most anticipated game launching next month. Even more anticipated than the next generation consoles for some players. The recent Night City Wire video revealed some incredible details about the Night City vehicles, and we recently learned that getting these vehicles will not be that easy.

Simply put, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t like Grand Theft Auto or Watch Dogs, where you can steal any vehicle in the game right from the start. In Night City, you will need to acquire some special skills. According to the latest details of Night City Wire Episode 4, there are various ways to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and you can learn them by upgrading V in different areas.

If you want to throw a driver out of the car and steal the vehicle, you need to improve the skills related to the Body section. On the other hand, if you’d rather steal parked cars and do your work silently, expanding your technical skills will be helpful. Not to mention, you can’t steal a car without an upgrade early in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and PC on November 19th. PC gamers will be able to play it via Nvidia’s GeForce Now since launch.

