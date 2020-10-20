Denuvo cracked once again. Marvel’s Avengers and Mafia: Definitive Edition the ‘victims’

Last week, some piracy groups cracked several games using Denuvo, and apparently, the latest version of the anti-tampering program is no longer secure at this point. Two of the games using Denuvo, namely Marvel’s Avengers and Mafia: Definitive Edition, has been cracked.

In recent months, many publishers have been able to secure their games using Denuvo. However, since the latest version has been decrypted, the company has no choice but to publish a possible new version to fight piracy. While the crackers have defeated this latest version of Denuvo, there are still some games with this technology that have not been cracked. F1 2020, Crysis Remastered, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are some of them.

It will be interesting to see if Square Enix and 2K Games are removing Denuvo from these two games now. After all, anti-tampering technology currently only harms its legitimate customers. It will also be interesting to see if Marvel’s Avengers will see performance improvements should Square Enix decide to remove Denuvo.

We just have to wait for a new version.