Doom 64 PC GAME

Doom 64 — a small re-release of the 1997 shooter underneath the identical identify, which you’ll be able to obtain torrent. In Doom 64, we play the position of a hero who alone encounters demons resurrected by a mysterious creature on Phobos and Deimos, the moons of Mars. Again, the minions of Hell are attempting to take over the Earth, and a lone house paratrooper goes to hell to save the world. Fight demons in your campaign to search out the Demon Mother and cease the invasion of Hell. At ranges designed particularly for Doom 64, you’ll encounter many elderly opponents, together with cyber demons, house mutant paratroopers, flaming skulls and cacodons. As you battle by over 30 action-packed ranges, search for improved weapons and secrets and techniques to assist you to put an finish to the demonic risk.

Game Details Title: Doom 64

Doom 64 Genre: Action

Action Developer: id Software, Nightdive Studios

id Software, Nightdive Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1148590/DOOM_64/

Release Name: Doom 64 – Goldberg

Doom 64 – Goldberg Size: 100 MB

100 MB Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain

