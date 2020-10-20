Genshin Impact also invades the New York subway with a themed train

Genshin’s Impact is the phenomenon of the moment and apparently has also made the USA fall in love despite the not exactly idyllic relationship with China. Some players have photographed a New York subway train covered both inside and out with images dedicated to the game’s advertising campaign.

The images were posted on Twitter and quickly made the rounds of social media. The train is completely covered with advertisements inviting commuters to take the subway to download the game. Even its interior is not far behind with the various characters inserted on the doors and between the seats. According to what has been reported for now it is only a convoy, the one that connects Grand Central to Times Square, but it is likely that others will arrive.

The title is free-to-play, but inside there are loot boxes that allow players, for a fee, to get several powerful characters. In this regard, a streamer recently admitted that he spent $ 5,000 in-game, a figure that certainly does not go unnoticed.

hehe here’s some hq photos bc i just realized the others weren’t pic.twitter.com/O1RlxfJF6Q — tori⁷ (@ggukbear) October 19, 2020

We remind you that Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices.