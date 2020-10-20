Genshin Impact is the streamer who regrets after spending the shocking figure of $ 5,000

A Twitch streamer who spent thousands of dollars on the free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact revealed that he regretted the amount of money he spent in-game, calling it a “mistake”.

Since its launch in late September, miHoYo’s open-world anime game Genshin Impact has taken the internet by storm, with millions of people downloading the game and exploring the beautiful landscape without spending a single penny.

However, Genshin’s Impact and games like this make their money via a “gacha” mechanic that makes you get rare characters and collectibles randomly.

While every player is given a certain amount of chance to secure their favorite character, the odds of finding someone they really want are incredibly slim. This leads to people spending money in the real world to increase the chances of loot and characters in the game.

This is exactly what streamer Lacari did: the player has come to spend a whopping $ 5,000 in real life. However, it now appears that the streamer has had some regret regarding the money spent. " The money I spent is my mistake. I will remember it for the rest of my life. It will be with me for the rest of my life that I spent $ 5000 on this f ****** game ." " I won't spend another dollar on games like this ."